The New RA | Showcase
06:31
Culture
The newly renovated and updated Royal Academy of Arts prepares to reopen its doors to the public. For 250 years The Royal Academy of Arts has been at the forefront of the British art world serving as a venue for exhibitions, creators and open debate. Showcase's Miranda Atty had a sneak peak at the transformations from the Academy's headquarters in London's Burlington House and we're joined from London by Tabish Khan for more insight into The New RA. Khan is an Art critic and Visual arts editor who specializes in London's art scene, covering contemporary and historical exhibitions.
May 15, 2018
