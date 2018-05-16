POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Cenedella's lawsuit against the art world | Showcase
06:29
Culture
Lawyers representing some of the most well-known museums in the United States are challenging a $100 million lawsuit laid against them by controversial artist Robert Cenedella. Cenedella has accused the institutions in question of behaving like a 'corporate cartel'. Everyone from art critics to culture journalists have had a lot to say about the lawsuit and we spoke to Evan Siegel, who is covering this story for the dailybeast.com.
May 16, 2018
