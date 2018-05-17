World Share

Will the Iran nuclear deal survive without the US?

The Iran nuclear deal was only signed in 2015, but it already appears to be in tatters. Once again US President Trump says he’s stood up for America, but at the expense of global pacts. Without America’s support is the Iran deal now dead and buried? Joining us at the Roundtable is Mohammad Marandi, who was part of the Iranian delegation during the nuclear talks; Drew Liquerman, Chairman of Republicans Overseas Scotland; Paul Ingram, Executive Director of the British American Information Council, a think tank focusing on nuclear disarmament; and Azadeh Moaveni, an American-Iranian journalist. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.