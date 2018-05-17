POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Iraq Elections: Iraqis hopeful as new coalition takes the lead
02:33
World
Iraq Elections: Iraqis hopeful as new coalition takes the lead
In Iraq, more than 90 percent of votes have been counted after Saturday's election. A coalition of parties - determined to create a secular democracy - is leading, and looks sure to unseat Prime Minister Haider al Abadi. The coalition is lead by firebrand cleric, Muqtada al Sadr. Some foreign countries may be weary of his popular sway. But many Iraqis think it's a chance to have new faces in office. Ash Gallagher reports from Baghdad.
May 17, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?