Sanctions Trial: Halkbank executive sentenced to 32 months

A former director of one of Turkey's largest public banks has been sentenced to prison for his role in a case involving the violation of US sanctions on Iran. Mehmet Hakan Atilla, a 47-year-old Turkish citizen, appeared before a District Judge in New York. The case has caused tension between the US and Turkey, with President Erdogan condemning the case. Atilla is the first person to be sentenced for such a crime, As Muttalip Erdogan reports from New York.