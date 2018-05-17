POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Refugee Crisis: Turkish military beef up border security
01:25
World
Refugee Crisis: Turkish military beef up border security
Turkey has been trying to keep a tight lid on illegal immigration into Europe from the Middle East, where war and economic hardship has driven millions from their homes. Thousands of people try perilous journeys crossing the Mediterranean to reach Greece. Others are now using a land route to cross the border. Oubai Shahbandar explains how the Turkish military along the border with Greece is responding.
May 17, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?