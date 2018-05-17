Spike Lee's 'Black Klansman' | Cinema | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
07:37
Culture
Director Spike Lee, one of the leading figures of the independent film movement, has become a voice for social justice among the African-American community. His latest movie BlacKkKlansman, recently debuted at the Cannes Film Festival. The movie examines the real life story of a non-white undercover detective who infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan. Critics say that with "Black Klansman", Spike Lee is at the top of his game. We're joined by Erik Anderson to find out his thoughts on Lee's latest movie. Anderson is the founder and owner of awardswatch.com a website used to predict and review the winners of prestigious awards including the Oscars, Emmys and Golden Globes.
May 17, 2018
