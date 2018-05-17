BizTech Share

Argentina has started financing talks with the IMF | Money Talks

Argentina has started financing talks with the IMF. The Latin American country hopes to stabilize its troubled economy and a peso that's hitting new record lows. But what seems to be a solution for the government, has been angering many Argentines. They have bad memories of the IMF, and the last time their government went to it for help. Usman Lone has more. For more on this let's speak to Remi Piet in Miami. He is Senior Director of market research firm, Americas Market Intelligence.