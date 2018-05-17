US sanctions nine Iranian firms and individuals | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Days after abandoning the Iran nuclear deal, the US has taken steps to reinstate sanctions against the country. The latest sanctions target Tehran's financial sector and are expected to spread to other areas of the economy, which could result in Iran being economically cut off from the world, once again. And as Laila Humairah reports, oil is likely to be the next big sector to feel the pressure. For more on this, our editor at large Craig Coeptas joins us from Miami. But first let's bring in Hooshang Amirahmadi in Princeton. He is the President and founder of the American Iranian Council.
May 17, 2018
