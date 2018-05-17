Russia says committed to upholding Iran nuclear deal | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, says his country is committed to upholding the Iran nuclear deal. Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif met his Russian counterpart in Moscow to discuss saving the deal after the US announced its withdrawal last week. Analysts have suggested Russia could benefit economically from the US pull-out, as it is less exposed to the consequences of renewed sanctions than Europe. For more on this let's go to Moscow and speak to Alexander Prosviryakov. He's the president of the Moscow-based investment bank, Whitestone Capital.
May 17, 2018
