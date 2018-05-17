POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Economic challenges await Iraq's new government | Money Talks
06:26
BizTech
Economic challenges await Iraq's new government | Money Talks
Voters in Iraq have dumped the incumbents, in favour of an alliance of parties whose campaign focused on reviving the economy and cracking down on corruption. But as Mobin Nasir reports, the new government could face even bigger challenges ahead. For more on this, we bring in Linda Bil-mes in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She is a Senior Lecturer in Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.
May 17, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?