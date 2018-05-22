What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

The rise of Sadr, Indonesia’s domestic terror and Burundi’s presidential referendum

Iraq's first election since the defeat of Daesh. The people vote for change. But will it bring the stability so desperately needed? Also a string of terror attacks hits Indonesia. We ask how the country can tackle its security challenges. And people in Burundi vote on whether to extend their president's term limits. Will Pierre Nkurunziza stay on for another decade?