Photo London 2018 | Photography | Showcase

The historic Somerset House in London is being taken over by the best from the world of photography as part of this year’s Photo London Fair. Described as the UK photography event of the year, the event is being staged in museums, large and small galleries as well as auction houses. Miranda Atty brings us more from London and we are joined via skype by internationally renowned artist Tom Hunter. Hunter's work has previously been commissioned by The Victoria and Albert Museum, the Museum of London and The Royal Shakespeare Company, with several of his pieces from the series "Figures in a Landscape" currently on display at Photo London.