Deadpool 2 | Cinema | Showcase
06:16
Culture
The second installment in the adventures of the mutant mercenary has just had its premiere, much to the delight of Deadpool fans everywhere. Following the huge success of Deadpool in 2016, Deadpool 2 returns to the silver screen with even more self-referential humor, featuring both old and new characters from the X-Universe. For more on the newest Deadpool release, we speak to Sean O'Connell. O'Connell is the Managing director of cinemablend.com, a go-to-source for information and updates on the latest movies.
May 18, 2018
