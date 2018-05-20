World Share

Texas School Shooting: Tributes paid as Santa Fe victims identified

The family of teenager Dimitrios Pag-ourt-zis, who killed ten people at a Texas high school, have offered condolences to the victims. They say what happened "seems incompatible with the boy we love." The 17 year old student armed with a rifle and a handgun walked into a classroom at the Santa Fe High School on Friday and started shooting. The motive for the shooting isn't yet known. From Texas, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.