Texas School Shooting: Dozens attend church service after shooting
02:11
World
Prayers have been held across the United States for the victims of the Texas school massacre. Ten people were killed when a 17 year old student opened fire in a classroom at the Santa Fe High School on Friday. The tragedy has reignited the debate over gun control in the country. The Texas governor has announced plans to hold special meetings to discuss the issue. From Texas, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports .
May 21, 2018
