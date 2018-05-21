POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Stephen King: Beyond the novels | Showcase Special
If you're a fan of horror stories, there's a large chance you're a fan of Stephen King too. On this special edition of Showcase, we show you the other side of King beyond the pages of his novels and on both the small and silver screens. Later in the show we are joined by Dawn Stobbart (5:49) for an in-depth look into the mind of King and the the reasons surrounding his global appeal. Stobbart is the editor of Pennywise Dreadful: The journal of Stephen King studies.
May 21, 2018
