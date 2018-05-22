POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Election in Venezuela | The Royal British wedding | Does Pakistan support the Afghan Taliban?
51:57
World
Election in Venezuela | The Royal British wedding | Does Pakistan support the Afghan Taliban?
Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro wins a new term in the face of international condemnation. But can he use his next six years to salvage the country's economy? Also, is the British royal family breaking the bank or are they the country's cash cow? And we break down Pakistan's alleged support of the Afghan Taliban, with journalist and author Steve Coll.
May 22, 2018
