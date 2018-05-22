POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Does the UK need a royal family?
13:58
World
Does the UK need a royal family?
British Republicans say enough is enough for what are basically ceremonial positions. But many retailers are still chanting ‘long live the queen.’ The royal faimly is a massive drawc for tourists, and Queen Elizabeth has become a 200 billion dollar brand for British-made goods. But is that enough to justify the centuries-old institution? Guests: Dickie Arbiter Queen Elizabeth II's former Press Secretary Peter Kellow UK's Democratic Republican Party
May 22, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?