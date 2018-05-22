POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Does Pakistan support the Afghan Taliban? A new book says 'Yes'
11:25
World
Does Pakistan support the Afghan Taliban? A new book says 'Yes'
Afghanistan has seen more than 16 years of bloodshed in what was initially promised by Washington as a war on terror that would stamp out Taliban forces for good. Many analysts believe that Pakistan's powerful Inter Services Intelligence supports the Afghan Taliban. We speak to Pulitizer Prize winning journalist Steve Coll, about his recent book “Directorate S: The C.I.A. and America’s Secret Wars in Afghanistan and Paksitan”. Guests: Steve Coll Author, Directorate S: The CIA and America's Secret Wars in Afghanistan and Pakistan
May 22, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?