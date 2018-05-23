POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Korea Tensions: Trump says denuclearisation a must for June 12 talks
Korea Tensions: Trump says denuclearisation a must for June 12 talks
US President Donald Trump says there's a good chance that a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un might not happen next month. Trump says he's preparing to meet with Kim, but is ready to postpone the summit if certain conditions aren't met. Trump was speaking after a meeting with South Korea's leader Moon Jae-in at the White House. From there, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
May 23, 2018
