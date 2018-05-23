Arthur Conan Doyle: The man behind Sherlock Holmes | Literature | Showcase

Culture Share

Arthur Conan Doyle: The man behind Sherlock Holmes

Almost a century after Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's death, the British writer's literary legacy continues to grow. Best known for his detective fiction featuring the eccentric Sherlock Holmes, first published in 1887, Doyle's works have stood the test of time. To delve further into this obsession with Doyle's works, we speak to author and journalist, James Lovegrove. Lovegrove has written a series of Sherlock Holmes novels for Titan Books, including The Stuff Of Nightmares, Gods Of War and The Thinking Engine.