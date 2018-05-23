POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
EU data laws: Will online privacy be a priority?
The European Union is putting tough restrictions on how our personal information is collected and shared online. Change is coming in everything from technology to advertising, and medicine to banking. But will we notice a difference? Joining us at the Roundtable is Rhiannon Evans–Young, Director and Co-founder of Crest Communications; Hussein Kanji, Co–founder of Hoxton Ventures; Kate Bevan, the Editor of Which? Computing; and Ardi Kolah, the Director of the GDPR Programme at Henley Business School. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
May 23, 2018
