The art of pide making | Food | Showcase
02:11
Culture
The Islamic month of Ramadan brings with it a host of cultural rituals and month-specific treats across the world. In Turkey, one of the most popular and tasty of these is the 'Ramazan pide', a special hot loaf of bread made exclusively during the month. The bread, made and sold out of hundreds of bakeries across the country is often bought hot just before iftaar - the meal enjoyed after the day's fast. Omer Kablan visited a historic baker in Istanbul to find out more about the art of making the special bread.
May 24, 2018
