Culture Share

Jim Carrey in 'Dark Crimes' | Cinema | Showcase

Widely regarded as the king of comedy, actor Jim Carrey hasn't let that deter him from constantly pursuing parts in a diverse set of movies, enabling him to build a body of work which helped him break out from the comedy genre ghetto. To mark his latest outing, 'Dark Crimes', a sober murder mystery, we shine the spotlight on Carrey's career. We Speak to the Managing Director of Cinema Blend, Sean O'Connell to find out what fans think about Carrey's role in 'Dark Crimes'.