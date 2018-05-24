POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Are Mohammad Bin Salman's promised Saudi Arabia reforms genuine?
Are Mohammad Bin Salman's promised Saudi Arabia reforms genuine?
Saudi Arabia's decision to lift a decades-old ban on women driving was supposed to be proof that the rise of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was paving the way for a new, more progressive era. But in the past few days, Saudi police have arrested at least nine activists who campaigned for the rights of women. Rights groups were quick with condemnation, asking, is prison the price of freedom in the kingdom? Guests: Ahmed al Ibrahim Saudi Arabian affairs specialist Hiba Zayadin Researcher with Human Rights Watch's Middle East and North Africa division
May 24, 2018
