World Share

Italy's populists form a coalition, Saudi Arabia detains activists and the rise of Moqtada al Sadr

Italy’s president accepts Guissepe Conte to become the prime minister, clearing the way for the two populist parties to form a government. Also, a month before Saudi Arabia lifts its ban on women driving, Riyadh detains human rights activists. Just how genuine are the crown prince's reforms? And we speak to the head of Moqtada al Sadr's political bloc in Iraq, and try to pin down how the Shia cleric plans to run the country.