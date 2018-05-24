World Share

Lost in migration: Is Europe failing missing child refugees?

The child refugees who get to Europe are often alone and vulnerable - and then they vanish. Why are so many of them disappearing? Who's looking out for them – and who is taking advantage? Joining us at the Roundtable is Jo Wilding, who’s investigated whether the UK government is protecting child asylum seekers and is a barrister specialising in immigration; Zia Ahmed Eshanzada, who’s part of TRT World's 'Am I not a Child?' campaign, aiming to raise awareness of the fate of missing child refugees in Europe; Matt Saltmarsh, from the UN Refugee Agency; and Tess Berry-Hart, from refugee aid and advocacy group Calais Action. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.