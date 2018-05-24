World Share

The Central Intelligence Agency

Today on the Nexus it’s I-Spy with the CIA's new boss Gina Haspel. The agency’s first woman chief comes with baggage; Accusations of overseeing water torture at black ops sites in Thailand. But her nomination garnered bipartisan Senate support. Is she the right woman to lead America's premier intelligence agency? Nexus with Matthew Moore On this episode of Nexus was former CIA analyst Ray McGovern, and former CIA Special Operations Officer, Professor Gene Coyle.