Trump-Kim Summit: Trump pulls out of North Korea Summit meeting
03:19
World
The US-North Korean summit is off. The language of diplomacy is the art of saying what you want without necessarily saying what you mean, but hints and subtlety are not the style of the leaders in Washington and Pyongyang. As Trump cancels what would have been a historic meeting in Singapore, North Korea says it wants to maintain the momentum of what had been recent improving relations. Our White House Correspondent Tetiana Anderson reports on the American decision.
May 25, 2018
