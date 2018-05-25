POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Al Jazeera's role in the Arab Spring
02:19
World
Al Jazeera's role in the Arab Spring
Arab Spring inspired millions but it was short-lived. In Egypt a coup by General - Abdel Fatah el Sisi overthrew the democratically elected Mohamad Morsi. In Syria -the fight between rebels and Assad gradually largely crushed the rebel resistance with Russian and Iranian firepower. Al Jazeera’s fortunes too shifted dramatically - Sisi banned the network in Egypt imprisoning its journalists. Now Egypt, backed by the UAE is demanding Qatar shutdown Al Jazeera. One of the top demands of the Saudi-led bloc.
May 25, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?