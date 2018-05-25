World Share

Al Jazeera's role in the Arab Spring

Arab Spring inspired millions but it was short-lived. In Egypt a coup by General - Abdel Fatah el Sisi overthrew the democratically elected Mohamad Morsi. In Syria -the fight between rebels and Assad gradually largely crushed the rebel resistance with Russian and Iranian firepower. Al Jazeera’s fortunes too shifted dramatically - Sisi banned the network in Egypt imprisoning its journalists. Now Egypt, backed by the UAE is demanding Qatar shutdown Al Jazeera. One of the top demands of the Saudi-led bloc.