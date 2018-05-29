POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Halkbank executive sentenced to 32 months | Money Talks
04:35
BizTech
Halkbank executive sentenced to 32 months | Money Talks
A US court in New York has sentenced Halkbank executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla to 32 months in prison for evading US sanctions on Iran. The United States prosecutors had previously asked for him to be jailed for more than 15 years. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Atilla is "definitely innocent" and declaring him a criminal was almost equivalent to declaring the Turkish state 'criminal'. Let's go to Miami and speak to our editor at large, Craig Copetas.
May 29, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?