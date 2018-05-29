Police raid homes of former PM Najib Razak | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
It is a scenario few would have predicted, least of all Najib Razak himself. Police have raided the home of the former Malaysian Prime Minister, just a week after his election defeat. The search -- which was live-streamed -- was connected to a money-laundering probe that's been reopened by Najib's successor Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. John Joe Regan has the details. And TRT World's senior business producer Mobin Nasir is in the studio.
May 29, 2018
