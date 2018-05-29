BizTech Share

Police raid homes of former PM Najib Razak | Money Talks

It is a scenario few would have predicted, least of all Najib Razak himself. Police have raided the home of the former Malaysian Prime Minister, just a week after his election defeat. The search -- which was live-streamed -- was connected to a money-laundering probe that's been reopened by Najib's successor Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. John Joe Regan has the details. And TRT World's senior business producer Mobin Nasir is in the studio.