New York launches probe into cryptocurrencies | Money Talks

07:41
BizTech
Regulation of crypto-currencies may be headed for a shakeup. What is currently a rather opaque wild west, could become more transparent following an inquiry in New York. The city's attorney general has launched a first of its kind investigation, aimed at adding more accountability to the industry. But how do companies that use virtual money, and the people who trade in it, feel about the attempted overhaul? Nick Harper reports from New York. Joining us from Austin, Texas is Bob O'Donnell. He's the president and chief analyst at the California-based tech research firm TECHnalysis Research.
May 29, 2018
