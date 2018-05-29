US launches inquiry into imported vehicles | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Another 'America First' policy by the US president. This one's aimed at protecting the car industry. Donald Trump's administration has ordered an investigation into whether imported cars and trucks pose a threat to US security. As Laila Humairah reports, the decision could lead to new tariffs. And for more on the trade troubles of the world today, TRT World's Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas, joins us from Paris.
May 29, 2018
