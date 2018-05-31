BizTech Share

Malaysian police find $29M at former PM's home | Money Talks

Malaysian investigators say they've found nearly $29 million, at apartments belonging to former Prime Minister Najib Razak. It's part of a probe that links Najib and his close associates to a multi-billion dollar scandal at the state investment fund, 1MDB. Najib insists he has done nothing wrong. The government of new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who won a shock election victory on May 9th says it will repay everything 1MDB owes. Clare Rewcastle Brown is the editor and founder of Sarawak Report, an investigative website focused on Malaysia, and was among the first news outlets to highlight the massive amounts of money that went missing from 1-Malaysia Development Berhad. She joins us from London.