What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Rohingya rebels accused of massacres, Russia blamed for MH17 downing and the IOM chief speaks out

Amnesty International accuses Rohingya rebel group, the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, or ARSA, of killing civilians. Is this the reason behind Myanmar's military crackdown? Also the Netherlands and Australia say Russia is responsible for shooting down Malaysian Airlines flight MH17. But will Moscow be held accountable? And we speak to the outgoing head of the International Organization for Migration about Europe's growing movements against migrants.