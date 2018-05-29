POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Did Rohingya rebel group ARSA massacre Hindu civilians?
19:28
World
Amnesty International has accused the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army of killing dozens of Hindu civilians. The group denies the killings, and some Rohingya activists have questioned the motive behind Amnesty's report. But was the international community too quick to dismiss the claims of Myanmar’s security forces? Guests: Maung Zarni Coordinator, Free Rohingya Coalition Tirana Hassan Amnesty International's crisis response director Nyo Ohn Myint Former member of Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy
May 29, 2018
