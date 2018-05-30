POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Victims say chemical weapons used in Ghouta
02:30
World
The War in Syria: Victims say chemical weapons used in Ghouta
The Syrian regime has been granted the rotating presidency of the UN-backed Conference on Disarmament for the next four weeks. This has been met with outrage from a number of governments. Since the war began, the Syrian regime has been accused of using chemical weapons, barrel bombs and torture against its own people, and an overwhelming number of testimonies, images and videos of atrocities have been collected. Rahul Radhakrishnan went to Northern Syria to meet some victims of a recent alleged chemical attack.
May 30, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?