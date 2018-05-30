Panorama 1453 | Museums | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Panorama 1453 Museum in Istanbul is dedicated to Ottoman Sultan Mehmed the II's conquest of Istanbul that brought to an end the Byzantine Empire and established the city as the capital of the Ottoman Empire. The conquest had such a far-reaching impact on the world, that many consider it the end of the Middle Ages. 565 years on, Zeynep Gocke takes us through some of the incredible paintings at the museum and we speak to Alessandro Scafi to learn more about this event's impact on the international art world. Scafi is a Lecturer in Medieval and Renaissance Cultural history with the Warburg Institute at the University of London.
