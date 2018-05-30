POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Has Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella preserved European Union or blocked his people’s will
15:51
World
Has Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella preserved European Union or blocked his people’s will
Italian President Sergio Mattarella is facing calls of impeachment, after rejecting the government’s nominee for Finance Minister. Is he protecting Italians from a Eurosceptic populist minority? Or is Mattarella only looking out for big business in the European Union? Guests: Marco Cecchini Former spokesman for the Ministry of Economy and Finance Andrea Sarubbi Former MP with the centre-left Democratic Party Robert Oulds Director of the Bruges Group, a Eurosceptic think tank.
May 30, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?