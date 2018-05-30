POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What’s behind a Turkish soldier’s asylum bid in Greece
19:25
World
What’s behind a Turkish soldier’s asylum bid in Greece
While Greece has granted asylum to a Turkish soldier accused of being connected to a failed coup attempt, Turkey has imprisoned two Greek border guards for trespassing. Are these actions upholding the rule of law, or the posturing of two foes? Guests: Egemen Bagis Turkey's former Minister of EU affairs Costas Panayotakis Author and sociology professor City University of New York Aris Georgopoulos European and Public Law professor University of Nottingham
May 30, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?