POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Hit show 'Roseanne' cancelled after racist tweet | Television | Showcase
05:21
Culture
Hit show 'Roseanne' cancelled after racist tweet | Television | Showcase
'Roseanne' one of ABC's biggest shows has been cancelled had cancelled following a racist tweet by one of their lead actors, Roseanne Barr. The hit show made a come back after 12 years off the air and was met with unexpected success as Roseanne Barr's character in the show is a Trump supporter. We speak to writer and broadcaster, Ali May to hear more about the tweet in question and the consequences it subsequently had for the show as well as the network.
May 31, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?