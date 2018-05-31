Culture Share

Venice Biennale of Architecture | Showcase

16th International Architecture Biennale in Venice is welcoming visitors eager to experience a multitude of exhibits all based around a single, open-ended idea. In keeping with this year's theme 'Freespace', architects from around the globe have come to the Italian city to reflect on space and its implications that their projects and designs have on the world. To talk more about the Biennale and this year's theme, we speak to Tuna Ortayli Kazici, the International Projects Manager at the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts, as well as architect, Cansu Curgen who is an associate curator with Vardiya, a project that is responsible of the Pavilion of Turkey at the biennale.