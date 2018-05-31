POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Some things to know about Kim Yong-chol and Mike Pompeo
01:36
World
Some things to know about Kim Yong-chol and Mike Pompeo
North Korea’s former spy chief Kim Yong-chol and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met in New York to discuss the prospects of a historic Trump-Kim summit. Scheduled to take place in Singapore, the meeting between Trump and Kim Jong-un would be the first of its kind between sitting US and North Korean leaders. Here are five things about the two top officials who are trying to pave the way for the deal.
May 31, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?