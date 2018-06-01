Dak'art Biennale 2018 | Festivals | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
With the 13th Dak'art biennale drawing to a close, Senegal is increasingly being seen as a model for how to build an international market for art. Under the theme 'A New Humanity' this year's international exhibition showcased work by 75 artists from 33 countries, raising questions of identity and immigration. Showcase sent Miranda Atty to find out how Africa's biggest, most diverse biennale is trying to shape a new narrative about African art.
June 1, 2018
