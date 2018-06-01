POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Was Iraq’s election rigged?
Was Iraq's election rigged?
Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr's Sairoon coalition claimed victory in Iraq’s parliamentary election. But more than half of Iraq's parliamentary members objected, citing what they called 'several gross violations' verified by the electoral commission. Some parliamentarians went even further, calling for the electoral commission to be dismissed, and for electronic voting to be scrapped entirely. Guests: Yagmur Bahram Political analyst Nahro Zagros Middle East specialist Salah Hashimi Lawyer and political analyst
June 1, 2018
