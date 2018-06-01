World Share

Will Turkey's main opposition CHP continue to dominate Izmir in elections? | Turkey Elections 2018

Turkey will hold historic elections on June 24. It'll mark a transition for the country from a parliamentary system to a presidential republic. One city that'll play an important role in the polls is Izmir. It lies on the Aegean coast and is considered a stronghold of the main opposition Republican People's Party, also known as the CHP. The city by the sea is known for a more liberal lifestyle as articulated by Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. And political forces here are gearing up for a hard fight on June 24.