Alfred Hitchcock: A dossier | Showcase Special

In this Showcase Special, we bring you a special dossier on the life and works of Hollywood Director, Alfred Hitchcock. Long regarded as one of cinema's most influential figures, Hitchcock's creative mind has been behind some of Hollywood's most groundbreaking movies. We speak to actor and write Richard Burnip for a closer look into the works of the ace craftsman. Burnip regularly lectures about the legendary director and organizes tours that explore London's cinematic landscapes used by Hitchcock in his films.