Plastic Pollution: Hong Kong faces growing trash problem
02:12
World
Plastic Pollution: Hong Kong faces growing trash problem
The international war on plastic is most definitely on. Recently the European Unioin said it was considering banning the use of all single use plastic items, such as straws. But let's take you to Hong Kong, where bags and bottles clog landfills, are spread across beaches and are tossed into its waters. Environmentalists are warning that time is running out to fix the problem, as Patrick Fok explains.
June 5, 2018
